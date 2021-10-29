An online petition was launched today seeking signatures in an attempt to expel Alaska Representative David Eastman, R-Wasilla, from the Alaska State House. The petition comes just days after leaked membership information showed Eastman to be a member of far-right, militant organization Oath Keepers. Rep. Eastman confirmed his membership with the group and told the Anchorage Daily News that he considered himself a proud member.
The petition says Eastman is a current member of Oath Keepers, an anti-government militia which advocates for the overthrow by force or violence of the government of the United States and therefore is not qualified to serve in the legislature.
In an interview with NPR, Rep. Eastman, who was at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, said that he did not support any of the actions that took place at the Capitol in terms of the actual storming of the U.S. Capitol. When asked how he squared the fact that the FBI has called the Oath Keepers a paramilitary organization and that he is an elected representative in Alaska, Eastman responded that he’s never been asked to engage in any illegal activity or engage in violence.
Many associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes has drawn scrutiny from federal officials. According to national reporting, Rhodes is “Person One,” which is how he is referenced in court filings for roughly 22 Oath Keepers associates charged in connection with the Capitol attack, including 18 who are accused of conspiracy in the largest single indictment of the probe.
In a September tweet, Eastman compared a speech given by Joe Biden to one given by Adolf Hitler. Eastman’s tweet also included a link to a Holocaust denial website.