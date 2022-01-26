Eight years ago, the blog ‘One Hot Mess Alaska’ began as a humorous being-a-mom-and-quirky-Alaska-stuff observational blog, but as he did with so many other things, Donald Trump ruined that by winning the presidency in 2016.
Many good liberal intellectuals like Libby Bakalar couldn’t wring their hands and write and blog and speak out enough at Trump’s ascendancy and the deplorable stink he relentlessly hoisted upon the nation’s karmic debt, but Bakalar was among the few who paid a heavy, personal price for it.
Two years after Trump’s election, a taller, yet less charismatic version of ‘The Donald’ was elected to be the next governor of Alaska, and for Bakalar, a lawyer who worked in the Alaska Attorney General’s office, her blog was about to become one hot mess, indeed.
In keeping with the spirit of the president and his famous and implied, if not always articulated loyalty oaths, new governor Mike Dunleavy forced many public employees to resign and then reapply for their jobs. When this flexing of regime change muscle hit the AG’s office, Bakalar wondered whether she might be sacked as a result of her outspoken and increasingly popular blog.
“I knew since 2016 that Dunleavy had me in his crosshairs,” Bakalar said. “Bill Evans, who ran for mayor of Anchorage, did an investigation into my blog and he found I hadn’t violated any ethics… but I knew I was being targeted for this blog. But the blog had to be continued because of Trump and the incursions into democracy. I can’t stop talking or using this platform for this. I’m well aware that it was a I-walked-down-the-dark-alley-in-a-short-skirt sort of thing and I deserved what I got.”
While most who submitted their resignations and reapplied got their jobs back, Bakalar did not, prompting her to file a lawsuit that was ultimately decided in Bakalar’s favor last Thursday when U.S. District Court Judge John Sedwick ruled that the December 2018 firing violated her free speech and associational rights under the U.S. and state constitutions.
“I’m really pleased with it. The point was made that I wanted to make — that public employees have First Amendment rights, but if those rights aren’t enforced, it’s meaningless,” Bakalar said Saturday from her home in Juneau. “After three years and 10 days of this, I feel vindicated in a lot of ways but also a little bit hollow. I lost a lot going through this process — friends, colleagues, trust in systems — so it’s not like this didn’t come at a huge cost.”
Indeed, the remuneration is yet to be determined, but probably won’t come anywhere near covering the damage caused to Bakalar professionally, and emotionally. Even the moral and precedent-making victory is tempered by Sedwick’s decision that ultimately found that the state was not wrong for firing Bakalar in principle, only wrong for doing it such a way that plainly singled her out for expressing her views.
“Forcing the resignation of state employees sends a message of ‘get in line, keep quiet, do what we say,’ and that’s scary to a lot of people,” Bakalar said. “I’m the primary breadwinner in my family; I carry health insurance for three people… This case was really teed up for litigation in a nice way. This point needed to be made. The Constitution is not a self-enforcing document, which is government actors often feel they have impunity to do whatever they want, which is why you have to call them out and haul them into court and say, ‘yes, this does break the Constitution.’”
Bakalar, who now works as the attorney for the municipality of Juneau, wasn’t the only fired state worker to take the Dunleavy administration to court. A month earlier, a group of state-employed psychiatrists won a decision against the state for their wrongful termination. Their settlements will be paid out with public funds, by Alaska taxpayers — were there a state income tax — like you and me. Bakalar doubts any amount of public funds going to pay out lawsuits will make the governor change his ways, but she did note one important difference between the ruling in the psychiatrists’ case and hers; namely that that case did not exempt Dunleavy and his former Chief of Staff Tuckerman Babcock from personal liability.
“I don’t think they care at all, but what was cool about the psychiatrists case is that it denied qualified immunity, and I did not expect that to happen in my case. Qualified immunity is almost like a doctrine; you have to do something so egregious to lose it… It’s extremely rare Bakalar said. “In my case, they got rid of me, I’m gone, they’re in office and they pay damages — whatever, it’s state money. But that’s why in the psychiatrists’ case, future administrations might think twice. I was thrilled to see the qualified immunity ruling in that case because it sent the message that there is a limit to what they can do. The problem is, it takes 10 seconds to break the law and then it takes years to enforce it.”
Bakalar first came to Alaska from New York in 2003 to work in legal services in Bethel and two years later clerked for a judge in Palmer and has been a public employee in Alaska ever since.
“I didn’t really have a specialty coming out of law school, but I knew I wanted to work in the public sector,” Bakalar said.
Her love for all things Alaska helped spawn her blog in 2014.
“I love the nature, the outdoor access, the people, the lack of materialism, just the work/life balance; that there’s no commute and the fact that you could really do things here you couldn’t do elsewhere recreationally and professionally, honestly. I always say Alaska is big enough to get lost in and small enough to make a real difference in,” she said. “I always liked writing little updates with a friend from high school who told me I should start a blog. It was mostly about parenting and fashion and art — silly things. It wasn’t about politics until Trump came along and then it was, ‘whatever, the gloves are off on this guy.’”
As Bakalar’s blog became more political, misogynistic slurs and even threats were thrown her way regularly on social media, which, in true New Yorker fashion, she would pump right back out to her page.
“It’s the Internet and I’m a woman on the Internet… so I’ve gotten used to it, I guess,” she said. “If you put yourself out there you get praise and get criticism and abuse. It’s unfortunate about being in the public eye but I accept it. It is what it is. I didn’t expect the blog to resonate as much as it has, but that’s what’s rewarding about this decision is that it sends a message to other non-unionized workers in the state that they don’t have to check their constitutional rights at the door. If you’re not in a union, you’re an at will employee so they can fire you for any reason — they just can’t fire you for an illegal reason.”
Bakalar doesn't know whether her legal victory, or those of others, will do much to stop future administrations from behaving similarly, which is why eternal vigilance is the only counterbalance.
"One thing I'm hoping for is that future administrations understand there's liability. This is a state with a small workforce and a fairly short memory. I don't think it will happen again even if Dunleavy is re-elected, but who knows? This is one of those things you hear about in authoritarian regimes," Bakalar said. "You have to keep speaking up, keep filing lawsuits, use whatever tools are available to you. If you don't do that, they'll overrun the Constitution; that's what they depend on, doing so much misconduct that you can't keep up. It's a war of attrition, really."