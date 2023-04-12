Ambler Metals

Ambler Metals' camp at Bornite.

 Photo courtesy NANA Regional Corp.




The North West Arctic Borough and North Slope Borough assemblies have passed a joint resolution endorsing the 211-mile Ambler Access Project, an industrial road planned to reach mines being planned in the Ambler Mining District east of Kotzebue.

The U.S. Interior Department is wavering on a decision on a complete rewrite of the Environmental Impact Statement done for the project or a limited fix of deficiencies that have been identified in lawsuits. The limited fix is he option preferred by Ambler Metals, the joint-venture company doing the exploration.



