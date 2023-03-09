Nome Sign 40/10

The Nome Sign 40/10 is this weekend.

The Nome 40/10 Hal Bartko Memorial Race is set for Sunday, March 5. Mushers will embark from the starting line at Knik Lake at 10:30 a.m.

Race organizer Doug Bartko said the trail conditions look good for this year's race. He noted that this will be the first year they're implementing GPS tracking to follow the mushers' progress.



