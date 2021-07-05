An email obtained via record request by the Recall Jamie Allard group has revealed that Eagle River Assemblywoman Jamie Allard may have inadvertently aided the very group seeking to recall her.
Covid-19 restrictions were in place when the emails were sent on January 12, 2021, the evening of an Anchorage Assembly meeting.
The email sent to the Anchorage Assembly by a resident and businessman on January 12, 2021, at 5:27 pm reads:
“You(r) building code is 50% of 256 your current fire code. We are in the lobby waiting for you to override your rule of 25% that’s not in accordance with the mandate of 50%.”
Roughly eleven minutes later, at 5:38 p.m., Eagle River Assemblywoman Allard responded to the author of the email writing:
“Are you outside?”
According to the email chain, the author of the email who was explaining fire codes and mandates to the Anchorage Assembly via email and who had been trying to get into the Anchorage Assembly Chambers responded to Allard at 8:01 p.m., writing in part:
“I snuck in. I’m not sure how many are still outside.“
At 9:46 p.m. Assemblywoman Allard responded to the email writing:
“Yes talk. Please allow my aide to contact you, she will schedule an phone appointment if you are okay with that. I have included her on this email.”
The email chain is a stunning revelation into how a sitting Anchorage Assembly Member appears to have had direct knowledge that an Anchorage resident “snuck in” to the Assembly Chambers and did nothing but ask the individual to schedule a phone appointment.
Allard most certainly knew that the Acting Anchorage Mayor’s Emergency Order — orders proponents of the Rivera and Zaletel efforts say both Assemblymembers violated last year — was in effect in January.
Allard may have ‘put both the public process and the public’s health at risk’ by not immediately reporting the individual who informed the Assemblywoman they had “snuck” into the Assembly Chambers.
It’s not clear how one “sneaks” into the Anchorage Assembly Chambers. Given the volatility of Anchorage’s political landscape over the past year, and in light of the global pandemic, it might be found concerning that a potential breach of security protocols occurred. It’s not clear why Assemblywoman Allard appeared interested in only having her aides schedule a phone meeting with the email’s author and not the safety of those attending the evening’s Assembly meeting.
Regardless of those concerning questions, Allard’s email may have bolstered the Recall Jamie Allard group’s efforts to remove the internationally known Assemblywoman from her seat on the Anchorage Assembly.
The Jamie Allard Recall group is currently collecting “Sponsor Signatures” for the recall effort and will be at:
Da Jerk Spot located at 12110 Business Blvd. in Eagle River on
Saturday, July 3, from 2-6 p.m.