Ballots for the April 6 mail-only election go out next week and at the top of the ticket more than a dozen names will appear to be Anchorage’s next mayor.
That may seem like a lot of options, but if a new poll sponsored by a local I.E. and obtained by the Anchorage Press is to be believed, it is highly unlikely any candidate will reach the 45 percent threshold to win outright, and the two candidates who will advance to the runoff four weeks later will be Dave Bronson and Forrest Dunbar.
Given the recent failure of polling to reflect voting outcomes, both at the national and local levels, it might be easy to dismiss any poll, but this one has the two front-runners so far ahead of the margin of error, it can’t be ignored.
According to the poll of 578 likely voters conducted between Feb. 23-25, 23 percent support the two-term Assembly member Dunbar, 21 percent like the former pilot and favorite of the far right Bronson, local media mogul Mike Robbins and former City Manager Bill Falsey each get 9 percent, former Assembly member and centrist Bill Evans gets 5 percent and George Martinez 3. Over 30 percent remain undecided, but it’s hard to imagine that field breaking too far from the current rate of dispersal.
The 36-year-old Dunbar was the first to get into the race back in October and he’s been the presumptive finalist from the progressive side of the bracket since the outset, but just how much Bronson has outdistanced himself from Robbins and Evans is a surprise.
“I thought it would be either Bronson or Robbins, but I realized about a month ago folks in East Anchorage who usually put up more conservative yard signs almost all of them had Bronson signs,” said Dunbar, who lives in and represents the east side on the Assembly. “That indicated he had the support of Anchorage Baptist Temple and that group of religious conservatives.”
Robbins and Evans both tried to make the case to their bases that Bronson, because of his extreme right-wing views, would hit his head on the ceiling at around 40 percent in a head-to-head matchup, but judging by the new poll and just the simple enthusiasm test, that argument hasn't taken.
But any progressive or moderate who thinks Bronson’s success should mean a slam-dunk for Dunbar in the runoff ought to take a deeper dive into this latest poll.
Those surveyed voted 47% for Biden and 45% for Trump in November after they went 46% for Trump and 37% for Clinton in 2016. In 2018, 89% of those polled said they voted. Asked about the six top mayoral candidates, 29% said they had never heard of Bronson, who has never held elected office, and only 9% said they’d never heard of Dunbar.
This is where it gets scary for Dunbar — among those 91%, Dunbar had an approval rating of 32% with a disapproval rating of 40% for a net 8% unfavorable, while Bronson had 26% favorable and 23% unfavorable for a net 3% to the positive.
Dunbar trusts that once more people become familiar with Bronson and his extreme positions, his negative numbers will go up considerably.
“I think we just tell the truth, but the question is, can we get the truth in front of people enough?” Dunbar said. “When business (community) puts Bronson in front, they don’t realize he has extreme anti-LGBT rhetoric and that doesn’t click. He talks about the need to criminalize homelessness and that doesn’t click with them either, but they haven’t made that connection. Bronson, to his credit, has been more disciplined in his speech than some of the prior candidates who have come out of the very far extreme right, but he also hasn’t served in elected office and made tough votes.”
On both sides of this hyper-partisan, but officially non-partisan race, there has been discussions about candidates dropping out to help either side’s front-runner get to 45% and win outright on April 6.
If Martinez and Falsey were to get out of the race before a significant number of mail-in ballots were submitted, they could theoretically deliver another 12% to Dunbar taking him to 35%. If Robbins and Evans were to get out of Bronson’s way — which, frankly is a more likely outcome on the right — they’d deliver 14%, also taking Bronson to 35%.
“It’s relatively unlikely anyone gets to 45%. Had the other two progressive gentlemen stepped out we might have gotten there, but that deadline has long since passed,” Dunbar said. “Conversations (about candidates getting out) have happened through intermediaries, but it just hasn’t worked out. But that’s why we have a two-stage election. We go to the runoff and build a coalition with moderates in the community who reject (Bronson’s) very extreme views.”
Not coincidentally, Dunbar and Bronson are reporting the highest fundraising totals to date with Dunbar going over $315,000 on Tuesday and Bronson reporting about the same.
Dunbar will need to use that wisely to not only drive up Bronson’s negatives but to repair his own unfavorables.
“The reason we’ve been able to do that is that we have more than 5,200 individual donors... A lot of people care enough to donate $100 or $200 or $50 and it’s just been really humbling to have that many people to support,” Dunbar said. “Bronson had the most raised over the last 15-30 days, but he wrote himself a five-figure check. It hasn’t been talked about but I think I’m the least wealthy of the six major candidates by some margin. I’m a millennial who’s served in elected office, which is not a way to get rich by any stretch of the imagination… I’m not capable of writing myself that kind of check.”
The May 11 runoff election will come at a time when, if all goes well, Anchorage will be coming out of the COVID-19 crisis, which could bode well for Bronson, who’s spent the whole campaign denying the severity of the virus and refusing to support the wearing of masks, favoring re-opening to public health at every opportunity.
The pandemic has already been an advantage for Bronson over Dunbar in that Bronson makes little to no attempt to curtail his campaign events, even posting maskless photos on his campaign’s social media. Dunbar, on the other hand, has had his outreach diminished because he follows social distancing protocols.
“Other people have it much worse than I do running a campaign — it’s easier than running a small business,” Dunbar said. “This has been an incredible period of sacrifice in Anchorage and political change. The most unfortunate part of that has been the rise of the QAnon conspiracy theories… people saying it’s a Chinese hoax, that vaccines are dangerous and controlled by Bill Gates. There’s also been a rise in vandalism of political signs — that’s something that’s relatively new to Alaska politics in my experience. There have been certain times of unrest and passion before, but, in general, municipal politics are about delivering core services — police, fire, snow removal.”
Ever since the pandemic, the assembly meetings where Dunbar and his 11 colleagues are meant to deal with those practical, non-partisan, hyper-local issues like fixing potholes, have become flashpoints for right wing protests with some protestors carrying not just signs, but firearms. Fellow assembly members Chris Constant and Bill Weddleton have reportedly received threats of violence and Dunbar has had his fair share of harsh treatment, too.
"I have received some messages that I've forwarded to APD; they have walked right up to the line of a threat," Dunbar, who is Jewish, said. "There were anti-Semitic messages through the mail — all anonymous, of course — and I get hate mail through Facebook as well. In some ways it's discouraging to see the kind of politics that motivated the Jan. 6 Capitol riot also exist in Anchorage, but at the same time, this is why you run for office... I swore an oath as an elected official and as a military officer and we are trying to preserve the great American experiment, but we have to have a shared set of facts; a shared appreciation of what we have in this country and hopefully we can continue."