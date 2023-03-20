Bikes

An electric bicycle stands in Alaska eBike in Anchorage. Electric bikes have not been formally regulated in Alaska, despite their increasing popularity. 

 Sophia Carlisle/Alaska Beacon




Alaska legislators are considering a bill that would set basic rules for how electric bikes may be used in the state. Despite e-bikes becoming more popular in Alaska, legislators have struggled to define what constitutes an electric bike. House Bill 8 seeks to change that by adding a clear legal definition of what an e-bike is and is not.

On Tuesday, the House Transportation Committee heard details on the bill which would, among other things, divide e-bikes into three classes, numbered 1, 2 and 3. The major difference between the classes are the speeds that the bikes can reach, with class 1 and 2 e-bikes reaching a maximum speed of 20 mph and class 3 e-bikes reaching a maximum speed of 28 mph, said Rep. Ashley Carrick, D-Fairbanks. Carrick is a sponsor of HB 8 and presented details about it to the committee.



Tags

Load comments