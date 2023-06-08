Nenana

The state’s new Nenana-Tokchaket agriculture project near Nenana, south of Fairbanks, saw its first-phase land leases bid off last year and there is already land being cleared by lessees and limited planting of crops, although those are experimental to see what grows.

 Tim Bradner




Tarn Coffey, a Nenana resident who now hold several parcels in the project, has planted hardy, northern varieties of corn, for animal feed, as well as vegetables like peppers and even melons.



