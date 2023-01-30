BlueCrest Energy

BlueCrest Energy rig at Cosmopolitan field, where gas has been discovered.

 Courtesy photo




Alaska’s Division of Oil and Gas has completed a new study of natural gas resources in Cook Inlet, in Southcentral Alaska, showing current reserves being depleted by 2027.

The report is raising concerns among state officials because half of the state’s population lives in communities in the region, including Anchorage, the state’s largest city, where gas is the sole source of fuel for space heating and a major fuel for power generation.



