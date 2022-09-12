W2K0151-scaled.jpg

NANA Regional Corporation, Inc. (NANA) will provide $4.4 million in funding for fuel subsidies, heating maintenance, worker training and wages, hunter support, bulk fuel tank farm assessments, and a study to determine the feasibility of a regional fuel bulk purchase program. NANA’s Board of Directors approved the spending at a special board meeting on Sept. 2 in Kotzebue.

“Assisting our shareholders with the high cost of living in the NANA region is a priority for the board. We identified that this year’s high cost of fuel is a threat to our subsistence hunters and places a burden on our shareholders in our region,” said Board Chair Utuktauraq Ely Cyrus. “With this commitment of funds, NANA’s board has taken action to ensure our Elders can heat their homes this winter and to aid with hunter success, both now and in the future.” 



