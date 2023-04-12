Lisa Murkowski

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, meets with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

 Photo courtesy office of Lisa Murkowski




Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Wednesday became the first member of Alaska’s congressional delegation to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion of that country 14 months ago.

The Alaska Republican joined two Democrats — Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona — on an oversight trip.



