DSC02616-1024x683.jpg

Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks on Election Day at a press conference held at her campaign headquarters in Anchorage. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)




By Matt Buxton The Midnight Sun

Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski took an outright lead in the race for U.S. Senate when the latest round of results was released Friday night, putting Alaska’s moderate senior senator 1,658 votes ahead of far-right Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka.



