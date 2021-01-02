U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) issued the following statement regarding the upcoming meeting of Congress to formally count the votes of the Electoral College and certify the 2020 presidential election:
“I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and that is what I will do January 6—just as I strive to do every day as I serve the people of Alaska. I will vote to affirm the 2020 presidential election. The courts and state legislatures have all honored their duty to hear legal allegations and have found nothing to warrant overturning the results. I urge my colleagues from both parties to recognize this and to join me in maintaining confidence in the Electoral College and our elections so that we ensure we have the continued trust of the American people.”