Murkowski

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

 Pool

Sen. Lisa Murkowski said this week that she is likely to vote in favor of a bill protecting same-sex marriage rights, joining four other Republicans and raising the likelihood that the measure can overcome a Senate filibuster.

Sixty votes are needed for a bill to advance toward a final vote in the U.S. Senate, and because the Senate is divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, Republican support is needed for Democrat-supported legislation like the gay-marriage bill, which passed the House on Tuesday.



