Murkowski

Sen. Lisa Murkowski




Local communities fared well in the end-of-year bag of programs funded by Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s designated projects in the federal omnibus budget bill.

In total, Murkowski, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, steered $500 million to Alaska in special funding for 130 projects. The budget bill also approved 12 federal agency appropriation bills including for the Department of Defense, which is important for Alaska.



Tags

Load comments