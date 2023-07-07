Beer

Alaska’s alcohol board voted unanimously Thursday to approve a regulation that allows bar, distillery and winery taprooms to open temporary outdoor seating spaces during the summer.

 File photo




The move follows a separate vote in May that allows licensed businesses to serve alcohol in outdoor seating areas that aren’t directly adjacent to the licensee.



