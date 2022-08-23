London Ramps Up Monkeypox Vaccine Rollout As Cases Continue To Rise

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 23: A general view of a vial containing the monkeypox vaccine on July 23, 2022 in London, England. The NHS is expanding its monkeypox vaccine rollout in London as monkeypox cases continue to increase in the capital. Monkeypox, a rare disease, is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

 Hollie Adams

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




Alaska has expanded the eligibility for vaccination to prevent monkeypox, and residents are taking up on the offers for protection against the virus, officials with the state Department of Health said on Friday.

The department last week broadened eligibility standards to include people who have been in contact with someone exposed to monkeypox or at high risk of exposure, as well as people who have had multiple male-to-male sexual partners or anonymous sex over the last six months.



Tags

Load comments