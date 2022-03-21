Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced today that he is initiating Assembly approval for a Citizen Naming Panel to convene and begin the process of officially renaming the “Port of Alaska” as the “Don Young Port of Alaska” in remembrance of the late Congressman.
Anchorage Municipal Code 3.97 permits the naming and renaming of municipal facilities in recognition of one who has “substantially contributed to the municipality, the state, or the nation.”
“As the longest serving U.S. Congressman and Dean of the House, Don was one of Alaska’s biggest champions. As Chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee he was instrumental in bringing federal dollars to the Port of Alaska,”said Mayor Dave Bronson.“His tireless work for Alaska over the last 49 years has made a tremendous impact across generations for the Port of Alaska, which provides food and supplies for 90 percent of the state. He met with my administration multiple times to help expedite permitting, secure funding, and advance the Port Modernization Program. I am asking for the Anchorage Assembly to join me in honoring Congressman Young in recognition for all that he did for the Municipality.”
Once convened, the Citizen Naming Panel will hold public meetings, consider code requirements, and make a recommendation back to the assembly.
The memorandum will be introduced at the Special Assembly Meeting, Tuesday, March 22nd.