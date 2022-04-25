Today, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson selected Robert Hudson as the Municipality of Anchorage’s next Library Director. Throughout his 18-year career in library work, teaching, and law, Mr. Hudson has served as a director, head librarian, lecturer, adjunct instructor/professor and lawyer, and has worked in academic, medical, and law libraries in the United States, Canada, and Qatar. He has an extensive background in SPSS, Westlaw, Lexis, EBSCO, and other specialty library databases.
“Robert is more than qualified to lead the Municipality of Anchorage’s libraries,” said Mayor Dave Bronson. “I look forward to him working with my administration, the Anchorage Assembly, and the people of Anchorage to move our libraries into the future.”
Mr. Hudson’s degrees include a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of British Columbia, Canada, and a Juris Doctor from Valparaiso University School of Law, Valparaiso, Indiana. In addition, he has both a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in History from CalPoly, Pomona and the University of California, Riverside, respectively. While working at Nova Southeastern University, he also completed an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Technology.
Deputy Director Judy Eledge will continue to serve in her current role.