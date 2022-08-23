Ted_Stevens_Anchorage_International_Airport,_main_lobby_of_South_Terminal.jpg

oday, Mayor Dave Bronson announced that he has selected Rich Sewell to be the Airport Manager of Merrill Field. Mr. Sewell has a deep professional history and background in Alaska aviation management. Sewell will join the Municipality from the State of Alaska, where he has 18 years of aviation planning and project management experience and currently serves as the Aviation Policy Planner for the Division of Statewide Aviation for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (AK DOT&PF).

“Rich will be an incredible asset for the Municipality. With his decades of aviation experience and knowledge, I’m confident in his ability to keep Merrill Field the top-notch airport it is,” said Mayor Bronson.



