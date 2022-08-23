oday, Mayor Dave Bronson announced that he has selected Rich Sewell to be the Airport Manager of Merrill Field. Mr. Sewell has a deep professional history and background in Alaska aviation management. Sewell will join the Municipality from the State of Alaska, where he has 18 years of aviation planning and project management experience and currently serves as the Aviation Policy Planner for the Division of Statewide Aviation for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (AK DOT&PF).
“Rich will be an incredible asset for the Municipality. With his decades of aviation experience and knowledge, I’m confident in his ability to keep Merrill Field the top-notch airport it is,” said Mayor Bronson.
“I am truly grateful and excited for the opportunity Mayor Bronson has given me to lead the operations and people who make Merrill Field possible. Aviation is integral to Anchorage’s economy, and with Merrill Field at the heart of that I’m excited for what the future holds,” said Rich Sewell.
Mr. Sewell has over 40-years of professional experience, going back to his time as the Regional Economist and Research Section Supervisor at the Muni’s Economic Development and Planning Department under the George Sullivan Administration. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Kalamazoo College in 1979, and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Alaska Anchorage in 1997. Additionally, he is an avid volunteer in his community, having spent time on the boards of the University of Alaska Anchorage Alumni Association, Alaska Center for Public Policy, ASEA/ASFMCE Local 52 Health Benefits Trust, and Food Bank of Alaska.
Mr. Sewell’s start date with the Municipality is September 12, 2022.