Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson today submitted an ordinance to the Anchorage Assembly to extend the suspension of enforcement of the purchase of plastic bags from retailers in the city. Anchorage Municipal Code Chapter 15.95 requires sellers to not provide or distribute plastic shopping bags and to charge a fee for alternative bags. The Anchorage Assembly passed AO 2021-15 on February 23, 2021 suspending enforcement until August 31, 2021. The new ordinance would extend that suspension until May 1, 2022.
“I’ve heard from a variety of Anchorage residents, businesses, and stakeholders about their support for extending this moratorium on enforcement. With supply chain shortages and delays, the rise is COVID-19 case counts, and the massive expansion in curbside pick-up and delivery that has limited the use of personal and reusable bags, this policy should be extended until we can get our hands around a variety of outstanding issues. This suspension would also allow retailers to use their existing stock of plastic bags, provide time for businesses to restock their supplies of reusable or paper bags, and continue to limit contact between employees and customers for those wishing to do so,” said Mayor Bronson. “While I generally disagree with the underlying policy banning the distribution of plastic bags, I think we can all agree that a temporary moratorium on this policy is the right approach.”
This ordinance will be introduced in the Anchorage Assembly Meeting on September 14, 2021.