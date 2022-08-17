It appears that the big loser in Alaska’s Aug. 17 primary election was Donald Trump.
Trump ballyhooed Sarah Palin in Alaska’s congressional race and Kelly Tshibaka in the U.S. Senate race with hopes of dumping Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Trump’s gambit fizzled despite his raucous rally in Alaska to stump for Palin and Tshibaka.
As of Wednesday morning, former Bethel legislator Mary Peltola, a Democrat and Alaska Native, held a strong lead in the Aug. 16 primary election counts over challengers Palin and Nick Begich.
In the governor’s race, incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy made a strong showing with 63,178 votes received, with Les Gara, a Democrat, drawing 33,244 and former Gov. Bill Walker netting 33,063. Charlie Pierce, a conservative Republican from Kenai, drew 10,363 votes.
The U.S. House race for Congress was being watched nationally mainly because of Palin, a former Alaska governor, and U.S. vice presidential candidate. She appears to have been soundly beaten by Peltola.
In the Senate race, the incumbent Republican, Murkowski, led her main challenger, Tshibaka, also Republican, with 80 percent of votes counted.
As of Wednesday morning, Murkowski received 43.7 percent of votes cast to Tshibaka’s 40.3 percent. However, the senator’s reelection is still uncertain because November will be a “ranked choice” election in which voters rank their favorites one through four, as compared with the primary, in which only the top choices were counted.
Patricia Chesbro, a Democrat on the ballot, pulled 3,386 votes or 2.2 percent of those cast. Buzz Kelley, a Republican also in the Senate race, received 2,600 votes or 2.28 percent on Aug. 16 and, being fourth, will appear again against Murkowski, Tshibaka, and Chesbro in November.
The Senate race numbers will change when those results are tallied in November. The primary lead by Murkowski is likely to grow as more rural precinct results are included, which are likely to favor Murkowski.
Tuesday’s result will also build momentum for Murkowski as the campaign heads toward November.
Meanwhile, Peltola appears to have soundly defeated her two high-profile, well-financed opponents, Palin and Begich. The former Bethel lawmaker will almost certainly be declared the winner to fill out Cong. Don Young’s two-year term that ends in January (Young died last March).
Peltola also led Palin, Begich, and a string of others in a second election for the full two-year congressional term in Congress, which begins in January.
That contest will be held again in the November general election with ranked-choice voting. Of course, the numbers will shift as the different choices are made, but Peltola is likely to maintain her momentum and serve a few weeks in Congress before November to fill out Young’s term. Undoubtedly, this will give her a shot of credibility in Alaska.
In the race to fill out the remainder of Young’s term, Peltola had 56,892 votes, or 38.3 percent, in the Wednesday morning count to Palin’s 48,304, or 32.5 percent, and Begich’s 43,038 votes, or 29 percent.
Although it was thinner because there were more people on the ballot Peltola also held the lead over Palin and Begich in the primary election for the full two-year term in Congress.
In that contest, Peltola captured 53,342, or 35 percent of votes tabulated, compared with 47,783, or 31.4 percent for Palin and 40,972, or 26.9 percent for Begich. Another Alaska Native candidate, Tara Sweeney, was also on that ballot and pulled 5,427, or 3.5 percent of the votes. In November, these people, the top four, will square off again in ranked choice.
The House race results are tentative, but Peltola’s lead in both races is likely to widen as rural Alaska votes are tallied.
In Anchorage legislative races, new contenders challenged familiar incumbents. Again, these were also first choices by voters, and again the November general election is ranked choice among the top four primary winners.
In most cases, there were fewer than four candidates in legislative races, which means all listed on the primary ballot will appear again in November but will be subject to ranked choice.
In Anchorage’s southside Senate District E, Cathy Giessel has a lead over incumbent Sen. Roger Holland by 3,745 to 3,238. Both are Republicans.
In Anchorage Senate District F, James Kaufman, a Republican now in the state House, received 4,775 votes compared with 3,755 for Janice Park, a Democrat. This is also a south Anchorage district.
In Anchorage Senate District G, incumbent Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson, a Democrat, received 3,696 votes to Republican Marcus Sanders’ 2,916. In Senate District H, Matt Claman, now in the state House and a Democrat, received 4,926 votes to Republican incumbent Mia Costello’s 4,750.
In Anchorage Senate District I, a downtown district, Loki Tobin received 2,646 votes to Heather Herndon’s 1,333. Tobin is a Democrat, and Herndon a Republican.
In Senate District J, also Anchorage, Forrest Dunbar, a Democrat, received 2,434 votes to Republican Andrew Satterfield, a Republican, who netted 1,648. State Rep. Geran Tarr, also in the race, received 726 votes and Drew Cason, also Democrat, netted 173.
In Senate District K, also downtown, incumbent Sen. Bill Wielechowski, a Democrat, received 3,412 votes to 2,808 for challenger John Cunningham, Republican.
The Anchorage House races held some surprises, although there will be a second matchup in November in the ranked-choice election.
In House District 10, south Anchorage, Craig Johnson, a conservative Republican, outpolled two Democrats, Caroline Storm, and Sue Levi.
In House District 13, Andy Josephson, a Democrat and incumbent legislator was trailing Republican Katherine Henslee. In House District 14, Alyse Galvin, nonpartisan, made a very strong showing. In House District 17, Harriett Drummond, a Democrat, trailed Zack Fields, another Democrat. Finally, in House District 19, Mina Genevieve, Democrat, dominated the results.