Rep. David Eastman

Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla, speaks on the floor of the Alaska House of Representatives on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. 

 James Brooks / Alaska Beacon




JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The man who unsuccessfully challenged Alaska state Rep. David Eastman's eligibility to hold office — over Eastman's membership in the far-right Oath Keepers group — does not plan to file an appeal.

In a court filing Tuesday, Goriune Dudukgian, an attorney for Randall Kowalke, said he does not intend to appeal the decision from Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna that found Eastman, a Wasilla Republican, is not disqualified from holding office. McKenna had stayed his order pending a possible appeal.



Tags

Load comments