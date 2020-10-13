It’s sad, and while I want to respect the Mayor’s privacy, I also feel like it’s a bias, and I might not have been as kind to so someone who I expected more from. It’s so unexpected and it escalated so quickly. I am curious as to whether anyone knows more but it also feels so deeply personal that it leaves a sour taste in my mouth.
— Eric J.
Here is what bothers me about this… I don’t like the mayor. I don’t like him for decisions he has made in recent months. I. Do. Not. Like. Him.
But he has never run a platform on or spoken out against immoral behaviors. And here he is, having to apologize to the public for something like this. This is none of our fucking business, and I am super bothered by that.
Now if he was some kind of asshole trying to legislate morality and this came out then absofuckinglutely he should prostrate himself before the constituency. But I don’t know, this all feels super…. not cool.
— E. G.
Our president paid off a pornstar. None of these maskholes give a shit about the sexting. They’re just horny to reopen Anchorage and get those Covid numbers up.
— M.D.
Bye Felicia. That’s what you get for setting up his business and shutting the rest of us down while we all got fucked, and so… how does it feel to get fucked back?
— F.C.
Never assume to know what happens inside someone else’s relationship or marriage. Nothing is wrong with a spouse having a relationship outside of the marriage if all parties are aware and consent to it.
—Anonymous
He did what he needed to do for his family’s sake. I couldn’t imagine what they are going through. I hope the assembly votes for a pro-business intra-mayor, I don’t care what side they are on. As long as we don’t have to keep watching this go down in flames while Palmer and Wasilla get slammed every single weekend. People aren’t staying home. They are commuting to party.
— Adrianne F.
I feel bad for everyone involved and I hope that they get the help that they need.
— Anonymous.
While all of this is amusing and entertaining, the upcoming election and the upswing in COVID cases here in Alaska are so much more important than who the mayor sent dick pics to. I am honestly more concerned that the municipality could “open” like the rest of the state now and cause an even bigger uptick in the pandemic. I love good gossip, but I hope that doesn’t pull focus from what is going on.
—Mike J.
(Overheard at the Assembly Meeting)
I am tired of being told to wear a mask by a man that doesn’t even wear pants!
— Bernadette Wilson