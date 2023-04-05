Dan Saddler

House Majority Leader Dan Saddler, R-Eagle River, leans over to examine a proposed budget amendment with House Rules Chair Craig Johnson, R-Anchorage, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in the Alaska House of Representatives at Juneau. 

 James Brooks/Alaska Beacon




The prospect of a state deficit exceeding half a billion dollars dominated the second day of ongoing budget debates in the Alaska House of Representatives.

After approving $175 million in temporary funding assistance for public schools on Monday, they passed only five amendments on Tuesday before 5:30 p.m., adding less than $8 million to a $6.6 billion proposal that would cover state services for the 12 months that begin July 1.



