Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks during a news conference in Juneau on Thursday, April 27, 2023. To his side is a screen displaying significant budget deficits and exhausted savings accounts if oil prices perform as expected.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, once a staunch opponent of tax increases, said Thursday that they are now a core part of any long-term state fiscal plan.

Speaking in a news conference, the governor said there is a broad recognition in the Legislature and in his office that the state can no longer rely on commodities, such as oil, to balance the state’s budget.



