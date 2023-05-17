Gov. Mike Dunleavy

On Tuesday, Senate Bill 48, Governor Mike Dunleavy’s carbon offset legislation was passed by the Alaska Legislature following a successful floor vote in the Alaska House of Representatives.

 Courtesy photo




SB 48 authorizes the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to lease land for carbon management purposes, and establishes a carbon offset program for state land. It also authorizes the sale of carbon offset credits; and providing for an effective date



