Gov. Mike Dunleavy

With the Legislature deadlocked on the state budget Gov. Mike Dunleavy called lawmakers into a special session that will begin Thursday, May 18. The House and Senate adourned Wednesday of the 121st day of the 2023 regular session after failing to reach an agreement.

“Unfortunately, the House and Senate could not agree on an operating and capital budget and other important pieces of legislation. The people of Alaska need stability to ensure that necessary state services are funded,” Dunleavy said in a statement late Wednesday.



