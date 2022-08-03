Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




That the Kinross feasibility study says the “high-grade, low-cost” Tetlin project should proceed is no surprise, given the push by Kinross and the billions at stake.

The owners expect to make $800 per ounce of gold, with the trucks starting to run 24 hours a day in two years, hauling about 10 million pounds a day.



Tags

Load comments