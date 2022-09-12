Pierce-1024x799.jpg

Alaska Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce is seen in an undated photo published by the Alaska Division of Elections. (Handout photo)

 James Brooks

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, one of four candidates for Alaska governor, was asked to resign as mayor after a secret investigation corroborated a harassment complaint against him and found the complainant’s report credible.



Tags

Load comments