In an Anchorage courtroom on Thursday, Democratic Representative-elect Jennie Armstrong and her husband described a romantic trip to Chena Hot Springs and a tarot reading in May 2019 that convinced her to stay in Alaska.

Facing a lawsuit that alleges she failed to live in Alaska long enough before running – and winning – an Anchorage state House seat, Armstrong and husband Ben Kellie testified about their courtship and provided text messages and other documents to show she moved to Anchorage in time to legally run for office in this year’s election.



