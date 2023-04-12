The Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Exchange has been named among the best in the world, receiving the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s highest honor, the Director/CEO Cup.
The JBER Exchange—which operates retail stores, Expresses, specialty stores, Military Clothing stores, restaurants and more—was recognized for its exceptional service to the military community during the Department of Defense retailer’s managers’ conference in Frisco, Texas.
673rd Air Base Wing Commander Col. David Wilson wrote a letter in support of the JBER Exchange’s nomination for the award, which helped secure its win.
“Our local Exchange team consistently rises to the challenge of creating and maintaining outstanding quality of life initiatives and service support for a joint military community comprising over 38,000 Air Force and Army active-duty, veterans, retirees and family members,” Wilson wrote. “Our AAFES team is a highly valued mission partner.”
Wilson also commended the JBER Exchange for its work in opening additional services, such as micro markets, and partnering with groups across the installation for community events.
“JBER Exchange associates are incredibly passionate about taking care of our shoppers,” said JBER Exchange General Manager Keola Chan. “We’re honored to be recognized and look forward to continuing to provide the best service to the best customers in the world.”
One winner and one runner-up were awarded the Director/CEO Cup in each of four size categories, based on sales volume: Super, Large, Medium and Small. The JBER Exchange was the runner-up in the Large category.
The winners were chosen from among 94 eligible stores based on customer experience, leadership, business results, marketing efforts and community presence.