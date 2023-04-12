Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Exchange

The Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Exchange has been named among the best in the world, receiving the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s highest honor, the Director/CEO Cup.

 Courtesy photo




The JBER Exchange—which operates retail stores, Expresses, specialty stores, Military Clothing stores, restaurants and more—was recognized for its exceptional service to the military community during the Department of Defense retailer’s managers’ conference in Frisco, Texas.



