The Department of the Air Force selected Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), Alaska, to host the Joint Integrated Test and Training Center (JITTC), which is the first center capable of joint and multinational force training.

In a new release to the U.S. Air Force News, the JITTC is said to provide the ability for attendees to blend synthetic and live-fly training while focusing on training events specific to the service of tactical joint assets.



Tags

Load comments