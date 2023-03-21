The Department of the Air Force selected Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), Alaska, to host the Joint Integrated Test and Training Center (JITTC), which is the first center capable of joint and multinational force training.
In a new release to the U.S. Air Force News, the JITTC is said to provide the ability for attendees to blend synthetic and live-fly training while focusing on training events specific to the service of tactical joint assets.
“Establishing the JITTC at JBER allows our warfighters to train against our pacing challenge in realistic threat scenarios,” said Colonel Kevin Jamieson, 3rd Wing commander.
“This training capability is critical to ensure our men and women will be ready to perform their duties on Night-1 of a conflict if called upon, and will be the premier training venue for decades to come.”
The decision to place the JITTC at JBER came after assessing the base and surrounding area’s ability to facilitate the mission and infrastructure capacity, while also accounting for community support, environmental factors and cost.
“From our position in Alaska, Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson is uniquely situated to protect the homeland and project joint forces,” said Colonel David Wilson, 673d Air Base Wing and JBER commander.
“This investment powers us to deliver on those missions, increase readiness and build the next generation of agile combat warfighters and support teams.”
The environmental impact analysis was also completed this past spring, finding no significant impact as a result of the project.
Construction of the facility is expected to begin in fall 2024. When fully completed, it will require an increase of approximately 116 personnel who are expected to begin arriving in 2027.