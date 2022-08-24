Purchase Access

The Inuit Circumpolar Council’s Alaska branch has new leadership, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Marie KasaNnaaluk Greene, a former chief executive of NANA Regional Corp., is the new president, and Nicole Kannik Paniġiuq “Kanayurak” Wojciechowski is the new vice president, the organization said.



