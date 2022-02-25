According to individuals who say they are familiar with the matter, Anchorage homeless coordinator Dave D’Amato is no longer with the Anchorage Health Department (AHD). D’Amato’s name no longer appears on the AHD website.
The Bronson regime, not known for its transparency, has yet to publicly announce D’Amato’s departure. Insiders claim AHD Director Joseph Gerace sent an email to AHD employees after D’Amato’s exit from the department, reminding them that they should not talk about employees who have left. Those same insiders claim that D’Amato was released for “poor work performance,” but that allegation remains unconfirmed.
D’Amato was reportedly hired to lead a new division overseeing housing and homelessness in the Anchorage Health Department after Nicole Lebo, the former director of the human services division of AHD, was fired last November.
Last December, Alaska Public Media reported that D’Amato was “controversial in homeless advocacy circles because he has argued on social media and public testimony for using private security guards to keep homeless people from camping in public places, and for increasing prosecution of minor crimes like trespassing.”
Much of that arguing was made in the shadowy far-right pro-Bronson Save Anchorage Facebook group where he suggested holding homeless people “responsible for some progress” in order to be eligible for public services. D’Amato also said that donating to nonprofits that provide services to homeless people is, “the worst possible thing to do with your money and for the community” because it perpetuates homelessness.
In any event, Bronson’s administration sure has spent a lot of time and resources hiring people for jobs that don’t suit them. It’s not clear if Mayor Bronson will ever come around to understanding that cronyism not only hurts his own administration, but the people he’s supposed to be serving as well.