Alaskans For Better Elections recognizes and acknowledges phenomenal work by the Alaska Division of Elections (DOE) for administering a special primary election in 85 days and running Alaska’s first statewide vote by mail election. The DOE successfully designed a special primary ballot that was easy to read and provided a large pool of candidates with equal opportunity to compete.
In Alaska’s first open primary since 2002, a record number of candidates provided voters with a broad ideology that mirrors the diversity of Alaska. Voters haddozens of candidatesto select from that hailed from every corner of our state and represented all types of Alaskans.
Currently, between the counted ballots as well as the received and accepted ballots, there has been higher participation in this special primary election than in the last three primary election cycles. Although we expect the final turnout number to increase, we do not know the number of outstanding ballots since ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, received by June 21, 2022, and meet all other eligibility requirements to be included in the count.
“We are thrilled that Alaskans demonstrated their commitment to democracy by their increased participation in the Special Primary compared to the past three primary election cycles,” Bruce Botelho, Alaskans For Better Elections Board Member and Co-Chair said. “Alaskans were presented with a large and diverse candidate list and they used the opportunity to make sure their voices were heard.”
The DOE willrelease additional results on June 15, 2022, and June 17, 2022. The deadline to receive ballots is June 21, 2022 (they must be postmarked by June 11, 2022). The final ballot count will take place on June 21, 2022. The State Review Board will begin work on June 23, 2022. The target certification date is June 25, 2022.
Alaskans For Better Elections will continue to keep the public informed about Alaska’s new election system.