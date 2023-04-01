Alaska Senate Finance Committee

The Alaska Senate Finance Committee is seen on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. 

 James Brooks/Alaska Beacon




The state of Alaska will pay $3 million to the family of a man killed in a 2018 traffic accident caused when an Alaska state trooper made an abrupt U-turn in front of him.

The case is the largest of six legal settlements listed by the Alaska Department of Law in March amendments to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s state budget proposal for the upcoming year.



