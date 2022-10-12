221011-Holland-Giessel-Cacy-1024x683.jpg




Even before his truck was stolen, Anchorage Republican Sen. Roger Holland had been hearing from his constituents about crime.

As he seeks re-election on Nov. 8, he’s made the topic a top issue, but so have his two challengers, Democratic candidate Roselynn Cacy and Republican Cathy Giessel, the former Senate president whom Holland defeated in the Republican primary two years ago.



