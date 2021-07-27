Municipal epidemiologist Janet Johnston has been forced out of her role at the Anchorage Health Department by Anchorage Mayor David Bronson as Covid-19 case counts rise across the Municipality.
According to sources, Johnston said that she was given the option of resigning or being fired by Anchorage Mayor David Bronson. I’m told that Johnston herself suggested moving on a few weeks ago, but it appears that the Bronson administration didn’t let her do that on her own timeframe.
Johnston chose to resign yesterday, July 26 but attempted to make her last day of work with the Health Department August 4 so that she could support upcoming meetings and provide for a smooth transition.
Human Resources watched her clean out her desk.
Johnston has long been considered a respected employee of the Anchorage Health Department and had no problem securing a new job. Johnston will begin a new job at ANTHC next Monday as Senior Epidemiologist with the liver disease and hepatitis program.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.