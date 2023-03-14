Ryan Redington Checking In - 2023 Unalakleet

Ryan Redington checking in at the Unalakleet checkpoint.

 David Poyzer/Iditarod




ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Ryan Redington on Tuesday won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, bringing his six dogs off the Bering Sea ice to the finish line on Nome’s main street.

Redington, 40, is the grandson of Joe Redington Sr., who helped co-found the arduous race across Alaska that was first held in 1973 and is known as the “Father of the Iditarod.”



