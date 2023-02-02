Rep. Andy Josephson

Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, speaks on the floor of the Alaska House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.

 James Brooks/Alaska Beacon




The Alaska House Committee on Community and Regional Affairs has approved a bill that would create a state pension program for police and firefighters.

The committee voted 4-2 on Thursday morning to advance the bill, House Bill 22, to the House State Affairs Committee, the second of four committees slated to hear the bill.



