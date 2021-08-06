At 9:35 AM on August 6, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to a residence on the 1000 block of 27th Avenue in reference to a stabbing victim. Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim who was deceased due to trauma to the upper body.
While the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, it appears the parties involved were acquainted and this was an isolated event. APD’s Crime Scene Team will be on scene for several hours to process the scene. There are no road closures at this time.
While no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, police are not currently looking for anyone else involved in this case.