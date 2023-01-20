Cook Inlet

Cook Inlet gas may be running short and IGU needs additional gas by 2024 to meet its planned growth of customers. Hilcorp has warned Southcentral utilities, and IGU, that gas reserves in the Inlet are being depleted.

 Courtesy photo




Fairbanks’ Interior Gas Utility, or IGU, has signed agreements with Hilcorp Energy and it Harvest Alaska affiliate to truck liquefied natural gas, or LNG, from the North Slope Fairbanks to supply IGU’s customers in the Interior.

IGU is the Fairbanks-area gas utility that now trucks LNG from its own small liquefaction plant near Point MacKenzie, in the Mat-Su Borough to Fairbanks. The liquified gas, chilled to very low temperatures, is now made with Cook Inlet natural gas.



