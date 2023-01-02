Hilcorp

Hilcorp Energy, the major gas producer in the region, is still drilling new gas wells there has been a steady decline in gas production over recent years.

Hilcorp Energy strengthened its position as the dominant leaseholder in Alaska’s Cook Inlet with the addition of six state of Alaska offshore leases and one federal lease, also offshore, in two state and federal sales held Dec. 30.

Hilcorp bid $360,000 for the six state tracts, which are mostly adjacent to existing lease positions. The company is also the dominant oil and gas producer in the Inlet.



