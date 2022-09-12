Screen+Shot+2022-09-10+at+7.24.39+AM.png

The October auction to sell 2,000 acres of land near Nenana has everything to do with the needs of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s reelection campaign and nothing to do with a rational plan for agricultural development, contrary to claims made by the state.

The intelligent way to start this project would be to make sure the process is not a haphazard campaign stunt aimed at winning votes for Dunleavy.



