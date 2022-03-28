Dr. Al Gross, the orthopedic surgeon from Southeast Alaska who ran unsuccessfully to unseat Dan Sullivan in the 2020 U.S. Senate campaign, announced his candidacy today for the U.S. House of Representatives.
The opportunity presented itself after the sudden passing of 88-year-old Don Young, who had been the longest-serving member of the lower house. The death of the incumbent forced a special election to be held in June ahead of the first round of ranked choice voting in August.
The Gross campaign said it will file officially on April 1 and will officially begin campaigning until Young is laid to rest.
"Like so many Alaskans, I have known and admired Congressman Don Young for my entire life," Gross said. "Whether you agreed or disagreed with Don Young, you admired the Congressman. He was truly always about Alaska. I encourage all candidates to respect the Young family at this difficult time and join me in presenting a positive vision for the future of Alaska in the coming months. That is what Don Young would want and it's what our state deserves."
Friday is the deadline for filing to run for the special election primary, which will be voted on by mail up until June 11 with the ranked choice general election on Aug. 16.
Prior to Young's death, the field was led by conservative Nick Begich III and Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant, a Democrat. Gross is the first to officially declare his candidacy, though a number of other candidates have been rumored to be considering a run, including former Alaska Gov. and Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin.