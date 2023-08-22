Governor welcomes Dr. Ben Carson to Alaska, tours Iditarod Elementary

“It was an honor to visit with Dr. Carson. His life is a testament to the American dream. I know that all the students who were able to meet with him are inspired by his story,” said Governor Dunleavy. 

 Katie Stavick/Frontiersman




On Monday, Governor Mike Dunleavy welcomed Dr. Ben Carson to Alaska with a visit to Iditarod Elementary School in Wasilla, where the school held an assembly to hear from Dr. Carson about the American Cornerstone Institute’s Little Patriot’s curriculum.

Dr. Carson told the students a little about his background as a neurosurgeon and the work he has done and reminded them that everyone has an incredible brain that cannot be overloaded, even if they learn one new thing every second.



