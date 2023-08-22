Governor welcomes Dr. Ben Carson to Alaska, tours Iditarod Elementary

On Monday, Governor Mike Dunleavy welcomed Dr. Ben Carson to Alaska with a visit to Iditarod Elementary School in Wasilla, where the school held an assembly to hear from Dr. Carson about the American Cornerstone Institute’s Little Patriot’s curriculum.
Dr. Carson told the students a little about his background as a neurosurgeon and the work he has done and reminded them that everyone has an incredible brain that cannot be overloaded, even if they learn one new thing every second.
“With the children, I talked about the human brain, and what it is capable of, and what each one of us is capable of and why we need to take some personal responsibility in terms of developing that brain. And also our relationships with each other,” he told reporters.
After he concluded his talk with the students, he and Governor Dunleavy held a joint press conference, where the Governor gave a little background on Dr. Carson.
“He (Dr. Carson) grew up in a situation that these days would be called ‘disadvantaged’ with a single parent home in Detroit,” said Governor Dunleavy. “But he didn’t let his circumstances determine his destiny, and I think that’s the key.”
Dr. Carson became a world-renowned neurosurgeon, and later, after retiring from medicine, got into politics when he threw his hat into the ring as a candidate for President of the United States. He was later appointed and confirmed as the 17th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Now, Dr. Carson, the founder and chairman of American Cornerstone Institute, is touring the country is the founder, speaking his organization, a program that provides resources and support to provide conservative solutions to some of most difficult challenges through education, outreach, and collaboration.
“A part of what American Cornerstone is about is focusing on children,” said Dr. Carson, who then explained the 4 principles of the institute: faith, liberty, community, and life.
“Our faith taught us how to interact with each other, to love our neighbor, not to cancel our neighbor, not to hate your neighbor if they have a different yard sign,” he explained.
Dr. Carson also explained that the cornerstone of liberty teaches the ability to lead the life individuals want to lead, not the life ‘a bunch of bureaucrats mandate;’ and that the cornerstone of community is about having the ability to work together despite differences.
“Then there is the cornerstone of life, from the womb to the tomb, quality of life, caring about other people.”
Dr. Carson briefly talked about his ‘Little Patriots’ program, which is a free online learning platform that helps teach kids K-5 American history and civics lessons.
“The Little Patriots program teaches children who we are, what our values are. They teach our history-the good, the bad, they ugly.”
More than that, Dr. Carson says the program teaches, “We are not each other’s enemies.”
“We can’t just succumb to those who sow seeds of discord and exclusion in our society.”
During the press conference, Governor Dunleavy was asked, after his recent veto of half of the proposed funding increase for K-12 public schools, which was the biggest single veto from this year’s budget, if the public schools here in Alaska are well-positioned to help students.
Governor Dunleavy said that $30 million was put into education last year, along with $30 million this year, and that bill has been introduced to give teachers in rural Alaska an extra $15,000 a year. The Teacher Retention and Recruitment Incentive bill also offers a tiered cash incentive program for teaches in urban districts, including Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, who would receive $5,000.
“That’s for a retention and recruitment study for 3 years, so teachers would get more money in their pockets from the state of Alaska than they ever have before,” the Governor stated. He also said that what was vetoed was above and beyond the $30 million added to the education
“What was vetoed was above and beyond that because there are many districts that have a fund balance currently, and they have CARES money still in their accounting system,” he said, adding the he is more than happy and willing to have discussions with the legislature going into the upcoming session on what schools should look like and where that money should go.”
Governor Dunleavy said that his office, along with newly appointed education commissioner, Dr. Deena Bishop, that they are looking at anything and everything to recruit more teachers, to get teachers certified, and to keep teachers in Alaska, recounting his own experiences as a teacher, that even in 1984, there were over 600 job openings for teachers.
“Alaska’s always had an issue with recruitment and retention. This is why we’ve introduced this bill. This bill will be a game changer,” he said, adding that the issue of money will keep teachers in the classrooms.”
Governor Dunleavy said that apprenticeships, alternative types of teacher certification, and teacher housing in rural villages are all things they are looking at as recruitment and retention of teachers.
Addressing Dr. Carson’s cancelled visit with the Anchorage Schools, he said that it was unfortunate that some people have allowed politics to enter into education, instead of concentrating on children’s education.
“Unfortunately, we’re always going to have people who have contrary philosophies and who allow ideology to control their actions. But if America is going to continue to be the land of freedom, we have to have people who are courageous, who will stand up for the values and principles that have made this a great nation.”
The Governor and Dr. Carson, along with Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford, Mat-Su Superintendent Dr. Randy Trani, and a few members of the Mat-Su School Board took a tour of Iditarod Elementary School, meeting with a few more students.
“It was an honor to visit with Dr. Carson. His life is a testament to the American dream. I know that all the students who were able to meet with him are inspired by his story,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Dr. Carson’s story is an inspiration for all of us!”
"I want to thank Governor Dunleavy for welcoming me to the beautiful state of Alaska," said Dr. Carson. "This state has always been seen as a symbol of freedom and opportunity throughout our great nation and the Governor's focus on thoroughly educating its youth will ensure it remains that way for generations to come."
For more information about ACI, visit www.americancornerstone.org