Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Om Friday, the Alaska State Legislature passed Senate Bill 58, Governor Mike Dunleavy's postpartum Medicaid legislation, which extends postpartum Medicaid coverage for new mothers from 60 days to 12 months.

 File photo




On Friday, the Alaska State Legislature passed Senate Bill 58, Governor Mike Dunleavy's postpartum Medicaid legislation. The legislation extends postpartum Medicaid coverage for new mothers from 60 days to 12 months.

"Postpartum health issues occur far beyond 60 days, and I am pleased the Legislature passed this long overdue bill," said Governor Dunleavy.



Tags

Load comments