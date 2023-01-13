On Wednesday, Governor Mike Dunleavy announced that he has selected Jen Winkelman to be commissioner-designee for the Alaska Department of Corrections. Winkelman was named acting commissioner last year when Nancy Dahlstrom left the department to run for lieutenant governor.
“I am deeply humbled by the confidence placed in me by Governor Dunleavy and am honored to have the opportunity to serve Alaskans as the Commissioner of the Department of Corrections," said Commissioner-designee Winkelman. "Having dedicated over 20 years of state service to DOC, I feel strongly that Corrections is such an important part in the safety and security of all Alaskans. Our over 2,000 employees are the backbone of the work we do, and I am thankful for their dedication to serving the people of Alaska. I look forward to building upon the efforts our staff make, day in and day out, to prepare those in our care and custody for success after release. Fostering positive relationships with other Departments and community leadership, as well as with leadership across different branches of government is a priority of mine as I know this is critical to making a difference in the lives of those in our charge. It is a privilege to be trusted with this responsibility for Alaskans.”
"Commissioner Winkelman has demonstrated sound judgement and leadership these past few months," said Governor Dunleavy. "She brings both experience and knowledge to the commissioner's office and Alaskans can be assured the department is in good hands."
Ms. Winkelman started with the Department of Corrections in 2001. She has served as a Probation/Parole Officer in various capacities with the Division of Pretrial, Probation and Parole (DP3) and the Division of Institutions, in Fairbanks, Palmer and Juneau. Most recently she was the Director of DP3. Born and raised in Fairbanks, she has a bachelor’s degree in justice from the University of Alaska- Fairbanks. She previously served on both the Fairbanks and Juneau reentry coalitions and the Interstate Commission for Adult Offender Supervision. She currently serves on the Governor’s Council for Homelessness and the Alaska Police Standards Council. Ms. Winkelman, husband Ron (who is retired after a 30-year career with DOC) and their two children have made Juneau their home since 2016.
Commissioner-designee Winkelman's name will be forwarded to the Alaska Legislature for confirmation later this month.