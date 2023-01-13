Jen Winkelman

Jen Winkelman

 Courtesy photo




On Wednesday, Governor Mike Dunleavy announced that he has selected Jen Winkelman to be commissioner-designee for the Alaska Department of Corrections. Winkelman was named acting commissioner last year when Nancy Dahlstrom left the department to run for lieutenant governor.

“I am deeply humbled by the confidence placed in me by Governor Dunleavy and am honored to have the opportunity to serve Alaskans as the Commissioner of the Department of Corrections," said Commissioner-designee Winkelman. "Having dedicated over 20 years of state service to DOC, I feel strongly that Corrections is such an important part in the safety and security of all Alaskans. Our over 2,000 employees are the backbone of the work we do, and I am thankful for their dedication to serving the people of Alaska. I look forward to building upon the efforts our staff make, day in and day out, to prepare those in our care and custody for success after release. Fostering positive relationships with other Departments and community leadership, as well as with leadership across different branches of government is a priority of mine as I know this is critical to making a difference in the lives of those in our charge. It is a privilege to be trusted with this responsibility for Alaskans.”



Tags

Load comments