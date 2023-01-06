On Friday, Governor Mike Dunleavy announced that effective immediately, the use of the social media app TikTok on state equipment is prohibited.
In a memo to commissioners and executive staff, the governor citied national security and privacy concerns for the immediate prohibition.
“Simply put, TikTok poses a clear risk to any network or user it touches,” wrote Governor Dunleavy. “National security experts continue to highlight TikTok as a national security concern, including the possibility that the Chinese government may use TikTok to control data collection, influence TikTok’s recommendation algorithm, and compromise personal devices.
Governor Dunleavy went on to write that the use of TikTok on state-owned electronic devices or private devices connected to state networks poses a risk that a foreign government may access vulnerable, confidential, or private data from State agencies and employees.
Governor Dunleavy continued, “Therefore, effective immediately, all State Executive Branch agencies, including all departments, corporations, authorities, divisions, offices, bureaus, or other entities may not use TikTok on any State-owned electronic device, download or use the TikTok application or visit any TikTok website on the State network. Additionally, if TikTok is currently downloaded on any State device, it must be immediately removed, and appropriate steps shall be taken to secure the device.”
The move follows a similar move by both houses of Congress, which passed a bipartisan spending bill last month that included a ban on TikTok on government devices.
These moves underscore the growing concern about the popular video-sharing app owned by China’s ByteDance.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, as well as FBI Director Christopher Wray, have voiced fear that TikTok’s ownership structure could make U.S. user data vulnerable, since companies based in China are required by law to hand over data if the government requests it. TikTok has repeatedly denied that its U.S. user data is based in China, though those assurances have done little to alleviate concern.
The governor finished by stating, "Alaskans must remain vigilant to evolving threats both domestically and abroad and work together to defend ourselves against these threats, in order to defend our way of life and right to privacy."