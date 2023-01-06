TikTok

On Friday, Governor Mike Dunleavy banned the social media app TikTok on all government devices. The move follows the same action by the federal government last month.

On Friday, Governor Mike Dunleavy announced that effective immediately, the use of the social media app TikTok on state equipment is prohibited.

In a memo to commissioners and executive staff, the governor citied national security and privacy concerns for the immediate prohibition.



